JoJo Siwa's Million-Dollar Label Deal Destroyed Amid Romance With Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has been dumped by Columbia Records and has parted ways with the label behind some of the world's biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles.

The 22-year-old singer, who also starred in "Dance Moms," joined Columbia in 2024, releasing her song "Karma" and an EP titled "Guilty Pleasure" with the label. However, her most recent single, "Bulletproof," was self-released, marking a shift in her career strategy.

Siwa is currently in the UK and has reportedly been looking for new label representation.

A source told the Daily Mail that Siwa is no longer on Columbia's books and has been gigging and networking abroad. "JoJo has been dropped by Columbia Records... she self-released her latest song 'Bulletproof' whereas 'Karma' was done with the label," the source said.

"She has been in London on the lookout for a new record company to sign with and playing gigs hoping to impress the right people."

Jess Siwa just posted all this cute Chris and JoJo content!! I love that they're still dancing together all the time!! 😭😍💕 #CBBLive #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/y349EVYXqL — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) May 22, 2025

New Sound Is 'More Real And Vulnerable'

After completing her time on "Celebrity Big Brother," Siwa left the US for a brief stop in Mexico to perform at various venues. She has since returned to London, promoting her new music with radio interviews, appearances, and two live shows.

In a recent interview with Hits Radio, Siwa teased that she was moving into a new stage in her music career. She shared that she directed and choreographed the "Bulletproof" music video herself and that the track is a more authentic depiction of her journey.

"Definitely more vulnerable, definitely more real," she said when asked about the direction of her new music. "I want everything to be pulled from real moments in my life and how I feel. With the new stuff, I really want to figure out who I am in my core. I want to make music that's still fun but has something real and substantial to it."

However, it appears Siwa has also been making the rounds with her other Celebrity Big Brother housemate during her time in the UK, former "Love Island" star Chris Hughes. The pair have become close in recent weeks and were seen together enjoying a weekend in the Cotswolds.

In an interview with Billboard, Siwa opened up about their journey together, saying, "It blows my mind that 30 days ago I would never have even imagined that I would be friends with Chris Hughes, that's the weirdest thing, much less be one of the closest people to me now in my life who I would die for."

Siwa has 11 tour dates scheduled across the United States, starting in July. Still, for now, her attention is centered on promoting her independent music and securing her next major record deal.