JoJo Siwa's New Song Leaves Fans Baffled by Puzzling 'Bean' Lyric Twist

JoJo Siwa is back in the spotlight, and many are shocked by her latest musical offering.

The singer and actress took to her TikTok to preview a song by offering it as an official song on her page. However, the song has now gone viral for all of the wrong reasons.

People on the social media platform were left shocked over one of the song's lyrics that seemingly references a "bean."

"French pressed up against my chest / And when you weee / If you know what I mean / And you know what I need / Like the way you're grinding my bean," she seemingly said on the song.

"I like the way you're grinding my WHAT? Excuse Me? Sister Siwa WHAT?" wrote one TikTok user.

"Does she say I like the way you're grinding my bean!?!" questioned another user.

"Guys we gotta lock her up. I know I did not just hear 'like the way ur grinding my bean.' I don't like this timeline," wrote another user.

The song, reportedly called 'Iced Coffee,' is set to be released on November 22, according to Siwa's TikTok page.

The taste of new music comes after Siwa resurfaced after going over a month without being seen. 'The Daily Mail' reports that Siwa was seen wearing a "Missing Persons" shirt as she grabbed coffee in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

The singer is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, she went viral for her bulge photoshoot.

In the photoshoot for 'LadyGunn,' Siwa can be seen posing with a bedazzled male-like chest plate and a matching G-string thong with a bulge peaking through. However, her reason for choosing to pose with it came as a surprise to some fans.

Jojo Siwa for LadyGunn Magazine.

"The stone bulge is — we were just giving a little spice, a little gender-bend, a little you can be anything you want to be," she told Hailey Welch on her 'Talk Tuah' podcast.

The actress and singer further hinted at why she decided to wear a bulge for the photoshoot and it involves her relationship with her girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, who previously appeared on 'So You Think You Can Dance' in Season 18. She landed the position of runner-up.

"I have big d--- energy. It's not a good thing, it's not a bad thing, it's just a thing. When it comes time to just me at home, I have a switch. My d--- gets soft," she told Welch.

Siwa admitted that she has been a "bottom" for most of her relationships, but with her partner, she has now dabbled in "top land."

Siwa's 'LadyGunn' photoshoot shocked many considering Siwa's previously family-friendly image. Some critics commented on X that the controversial photoshoot was Siwa's only "way to remain relevant."