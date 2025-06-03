JoJo Siwa Beams About Chris Hughes Romance: 'It's Not Fake, It's Love!'

JoJo Siwa is letting the world know her new relationship with Chris Hughes is the real deal.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 21-year-old singer and TV personality confirmed she's officially dating Hughes — and she couldn't be happier.

"It's not platonic anymore," JoJo shared. "It's been a beautiful development." The two first met on "Celebrity Big Brother UK" earlier this year and formed a close friendship that has now turned romantic, ABC News said.

JoJo, who came out in 2021 as part of the LGBTQ+ community, said the spark with Hughes feels different — and real.

"I'm absolutely head over heels for him, and he's the same way," she said. "The happiness in my life just radiates off me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never been in pain from smiling so much."

Siwa and Hughes grew closer during their time on "Big Brother," especially after Hughes supported her during a tough moment.

Siwa recalled being upset when co-star Mickey Rourke questioned her about her sexuality on the show. "It was really hard to take," she said. "But Chris and others in the house were there for me."

Since the show ended in April, the two have shared several sweet photos together on social media. These posts sparked rumors, but JoJo is making it clear: their love isn't for publicity. "I won't ever speak for him," she explained, "but for me personally, this is real. It's not fake, it's love."

JoJo also used her time on "Big Brother" to open up more about how she identifies. "I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, and I think being here I've realized: 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer.' And I think that's really cool."

According to TMZ, her romance with Hughes became public shortly after she ended her relationship with longtime partner Kath Ebbs.

Though some questioned the timing, JoJo stands firm that what she's feeling now is genuine and joyful.

Even JoJo's family has noticed a positive change. According to her, they've said she seems happier now than she's been in years.