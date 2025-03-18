Kanye West Breaks Silence on Controversial Texts About Playboi Carti Amid Allegations of Polarizing Character

The surprising text threads that spread rapidly on social media over the weekend, in which Kanye West allegedly ripped into Playboi Carti for his show at Rolling Loud, have been denied by Kanye West himself.

The alleged texts sparked controversy and confusion among fans and commentators alike.

According toHotNewsHipHop, the situation began when a screenshot of what was claimed to be a conversation between West and Carti spread across various platforms.

In the purported exchange, the outlet said that West appeared to express discontent with Carti's stage presence, saying, "How you gon bring that many people on stage but not me?"

He also seemed to mock the inclusion of other guest artists, specifically referencing rapper NAV in a pointed remark: "You even had NAV up there."

However, the day after the screenshots went viral, West took to Instagram to refute the claims.

"This is not real," he said emphatically, distancing himself from any negative commentary about Carti's performance.

Kanye West's Polarizing Character

The internet has been conflicted over the ongoing show business. Some fans suggested that West, known for his outspoken nature, could indeed have made such remarks, given his history of candidly sharing his opinions about fellow artists.

Some still insist that West's reputation as Carti's ally renders the claims implausible.

The two artists have collaborated in the past, with West co-producing tracks on Carti's latest album, "MUSIC," which may indicate a more supportive relationship than the alleged texts suggest.

This is not the first time Kanye West has been considered a polarizing character in this community. He has criticized and then praised his peers in the same breath.

In previous interactions, he has praised Carti, notably referring to him as a "don" in a now-deleted Instagram post and recognizing him as a significant figure in his musical lineage.

Such previous support, however, undermines the authenticity of these alleged critical texts.

To provide additional context, West's longtime collaborator Mike Dean produced Carti's album, suggesting they were professionally connected.