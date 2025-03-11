Kanye West's $1.5M Church Turns to Ashes: Neighbors Sound Alarm Before Blaze

A church building purchased by Kanye West for $1.5 million has burned to the ground, raising concerns among neighbors who warned the rapper about the property's deteriorating condition prior to the fire.

As per The Sun, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the blaze erupted shortly after 12:45 a.m. on October 14, 2024.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible arson. Firefighters battled the flames for about 30 minutes, which spread to nearby trees before being extinguished.

Neighbors expressed their worries about the abandoned property, which had become an eyesore with boarded-up windows and debris scattered around.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "I had no idea Kanye bought it, but it's not a good look for the neighborhood. He needs to clean it up; you don't want a bum breaking in and living there."

Kanye West, 47, purchased the property from Cornerstone Christian Church in January 2023 but had no plans to develop it. He originally intended to use the space for Donda Academy, which he later closed, but he reportedly lost interest and allowed the building to deteriorate.

The Aftermath

Following the fire, photographs of the site revealed extensive damage. Security fencing was covered in graffiti, and piles of debris remained where the church once stood. Yellow caution tape and a broken fence marked the perimeter of the property.

No injuries were reported from the fire; however, one nearby residence suffered superficial damage from the heat.

In December 2024, West was hit with a lien for approximately $19,525 in outstanding taxes related to the property.

Neighbors had previously voiced their concerns about West's ownership, particularly after he made controversial statements about various communities. This prompted over 12,000 people to sign a petition urging local churches not to lease space to him.

The U.S. Sun has contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department for further information about the ongoing investigation into the fire. A representative for West did not respond to inquiries about whether he was aware of the destruction of his property.