Dropkick Murphys Reveals the Band Left X Prior to Singer Telling Concertgoer Waving MAGA Hat to 'Shut the F--k Up'

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys revealed they had already left X prior to telling an audience member wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at one of the band's shows to "shut the f*** up."

"We broke up with [Elon Musk] first. We quit Twitter in 2022 when he was only half a Nazi," lead singer Ken Casey told Variety. "Then someone else took our handle, pretending to be our official account, so we filed a legal complaint to put a stop to that—which is why @dropkickmurphys shows as suspended. Look, we pulled our account because we didn't want to be part of that guy's empire. But if we were still on there, I'm sure he would have suspended us by now."

Multiple reports previously stated that the band's X account was suspended following the band's negative comments about the Trump administration and Musk. The page with the band's name displays a message indicating that suspension is the penalty for accounts that "violate the X Rules."

On Sunday, Casey spotted a concertgoer holding up a "dark MAGA" hat often sported by billionaire Elon Musk within the crowd of a Dropkick Murphys show at the MGM Music Hall in Boston's Fenway Park stadium. He proceeded to describe the man's hat as the "Elon Musk True Nazi edition" of the MAGA hat.

"Do you mind sir, we're going to play a song about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war... so if you could just shut the f*** up for five minutes," Casey said, addressing the attendee.

"If you're in a room full of people and you want to know who's in a cult...They've been holding up a f***ing hat the whole night to represent a president," Casey said, pointing out the crowd member.

Casey explained his reaction to the incident at the concert, stating that President Donald Trump represented "the exact opposite of everything we sing about," during an interview on MeidasTouch Network's podcast.

"The two guys in charge, whoever you want to call the president, I'm not sure which really is, they literally laugh at working-class people," he said, encouraging working-class people to stand up to supporters of Trump.