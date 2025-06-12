Sabrina Carpenter's Surprise Album 'Man's Best Friend' Inspired by Iconic Women

Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to drop her next album, Man's Best Friend, with a release date set for August 29, 2025.

The announcement comes just months after her Grammy-winning hit Short n' Sweet.

In a June 11 email to fans, Sabrina Carpenter said her upcoming album came together fast and felt like a natural creative process.

"I didn't plan on releasing a new record," she shared, "however, when inspiration strikes, I go to the studio — and when it doesn't, I still go to the studio. But luckily life was really happening to me and inspiration struck!"

At 26, Sabrina Carpenter says creating Man's Best Friend was smoother than her earlier work. She noted that by not overthinking it, the process felt more natural and effortless, as if it were second nature.

While creating her new album, Sabrina Carpenter drew inspiration from artists she admired growing up, including Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks, and Donna Summer, US Magazine said.

These legendary artists, she noted, often released albums every year, which helped ease her doubts about following up her recent success so soon.

"Can't say that is or will be the norm for me," she added, "but this time it really eased my mind about putting something out when it feels right!"

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾

is out on August 29, 2025.



i can’t wait for it to be yours x



Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025

New Sabrina Carpenter Album Announced With Dramatic Visual Twist

With the album announcement, Sabrina Carpenter shared striking cover art featuring her in a black dress, lying on all fours, as an unidentified man holds her blonde hair, adding a dramatic visual to the album's debut.

A promotional image shows a dog wearing a collar with the album's name, adding a lighthearted visual nod to Man's Best Friend.

According to Mint, the album news comes shortly after Sabrina Carpenter released her latest single, "Manchild," which is set to appear on her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend.

According to Billboard, Sabrina Carpenter teamed up once again with regular collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen to co-write the new track.

Carpenter's music career has skyrocketed since her days on the Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World." After a string of early pop albums, her shift to Island Records in 2021 marked a turning point.

Her last album, Short n' Sweet, delivered the hit songs "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," and earned her two Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Now, with Man's Best Friend on the way, fans are eager to see what Sabrina does next. "I am endlessly grateful to you who is reading this for your trust in me," she told fans, "and I can't wait to share these stories with you."