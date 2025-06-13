Alex Warren Teases Surprise Collab With BLACKPINK's ROSÉ on New Song 'On My Mind'

Fans of singer Alex Warren are buzzing after he hinted at a surprise feature on his upcoming song "On My Mind" — and many believe it's BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Warren posted a TikTok video on Wednesday showing himself lip-syncing to part of the unreleased track, writing over the clip, "I promise you won't guess who's featuring on this..." But fans did guess — and most are sure it's Rosé, Billboard said.

In the short video, a soft female voice blends with Warren's deeper tone. As the lyrics play, Rosé appears briefly on screen, showing only part of her face before vanishing.

In the comment section, she joked, "can somebody tell me who that is," adding even more fuel to the rumors.

Though a release date hasn't been officially announced, Warren hinted the single may arrive soon. "Would be CRAZY if we drop it this month..." he teased in the caption. If true, this could be his second big release in just weeks.

ROSÉ is rumored to be featured on Alex Warren’s upcoming music. pic.twitter.com/ATrifmcv6s — hiro (@rsrosiess) June 10, 2025

Fans Spot Rosé Clues in Alex Warren's 'On My Mind' Teaser

"On My Mind" follows Warren's current success with "Bloodline," his duet with Jelly Roll, which just debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. At the same time, his previous song "Ordinary" remains at No. 1 for a second week.

According to PinkVanilla, all three tracks will be included on his upcoming album You'll Be Alright, Kid, set to release on July 18.

The album builds on his 2024 project, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), by adding 10 brand-new songs.

Meanwhile, Rosé is also riding high. Her debut solo album Rosie came out in December 2024 and broke records for female K-pop artists on the Billboard charts. The album includes hits like "APT." with Bruno Mars and fan favorites "Number One Girl" and "Toxic Till the End."

Fans — especially BLINKs, Rosé's loyal supporters — have been quick to put the pieces together.

Some spotted a name tag reading "ROSE" on Warren's suit at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Others noticed Rosé's team members liking his teaser post. Warren even liked and shared fan guesses pointing to her.