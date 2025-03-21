Nick and Aaron Carter's Lives, Family Secrets Revealed in New Documentary

A new documentary shedding light on the lives of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his late brother, pop star Aaron Carter, is set to premiere on April 15 on Paramount+.

The two-part film, titled "The Carters: Hurts to Love You," delves into their careers, family challenges, and personal struggles, aiming to offer a deeper understanding of their complex lives.

According to RollingStone, the documentary is led by their sister, Angel Carter Conrad, who provides insight into the Carter family's turbulent history.

According to Paramount+, the film explores the deep-seated issues of fame, mental health, addiction, and family expectations that shaped their lives. Angel hopes that by sharing their story, others facing similar hardships will find hope and healing.

The film includes exclusive interviews, never-before-seen home videos, personal text messages, and family photos.

It presents a candid look at the Carter family's hardships, including the tragic deaths of three of the five Carter siblings—Aaron, Leslie, and Bobbie Jean—as well as their father.

"The Carters" Doc Sheds Light on Fame, Addiction, and Family Tragedy

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a child star, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. He was found unresponsive in his home in Lancaster, California.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that his death was caused by accidental drowning after consuming difluoroethane and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.

Directed by actress and filmmaker Soleil Moon Frye, "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" also features interviews with close friends of the Carters, including actress Melissa Joan Hart, singer Scout Willis, and Aaron's former manager, Lori Knight.

Frye, known for her work on "Kid 90," has previously examined the emotional and psychological toll of child stardom, UPI said.

Nick Carter, now 45, gained fame as a member of the Backstreet Boys, while Aaron launched his solo career at the age of nine, frequently opening for his brother's band.

Despite their success, their personal lives were fraught with struggles, including family conflicts and legal issues.

Nick has been accused of sexual assault by three women, including singer Melissa Schuman, Shannon "Shay" Ruth, and Ashley Repp.

He has denied all allegations and has filed defamation lawsuits, one of which was dismissed. Schuman's case is scheduled for trial in December 2024, while Ruth and Repp's claims are set for a consolidated trial in Nevada in March 2026.