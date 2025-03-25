Sayso P's Mom Claims Rapper Was 'Set-up' in Fatal Shooting Involving Sauce Walka Amid Dark Rumors Emerging

The mother of rapper Sayso P has spoken out following her son's death in a shooting on March 22 near the FedEx Forum in Downtown Memphis.

Toya Redwing took to Facebook to express her belief that her son's death was the result of a targeted attack fueled by envy.

In her post, Redwing refuted rumors suggesting that Sayso P was involved in criminal activity before his death.

"This the type of lies and sh*t that keep mothers losing our sons," she wrote. "My son never stole anything. Never ran off with anything. Didn't have to. Haters set him up but not because he stole a dime."

She emphasized her son's generosity, stating, "He would give you his last before he would steal anything. Please stop spreading rumors."

Redwing also implied that Sayso P's loyalty to the wrong individuals may have contributed to his downfall. "Too loyal to the wrong people was his biggest downfall," she said.

Local Investigation

Memphis police have indicated that the shooting was not a random act of violence. They believe that the victims and suspects are known to each other, and they are utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology to identify those involved in the incident.

"The victims and suspects are known to each other," the Memphis Police Department stated, as quoted by HNHH. "We understand the public's concern and reiterate that this was not a random act."

Redwing concluded her statement by honoring her son's legacy, insisting that she would not allow others to tarnish it. "People see him with a stack and say anything," she remarked, affirming that such displays were regular for him.

Now, in the latest updates, local media reports, as per AllHipHop, Sayso P, a Memphis native, was allegedly the intended target of the attack. Sources suggest that Sayso's prior statements may have provoked the violence.

Witnesses said two armed men approached the duo and began firing at them. While Sauce Walka sustained a thigh wound, Sayso P did not survive the encounter.

Initial speculation indicated that Sauce Walka might have been the primary target. However, as more information emerged, it became clear that Sayso P's recent activities and discussions may have drawn unwanted attention.

Eyewitness accounts describe the assailants standing over Sauce Walka before retreating upon realizing his identity as a prominent rap figure.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting, but formal details remain scarce. The incident raises significant concerns regarding the ongoing violence in the hip-hop industry and its impact on younger generations.

In the wake of this tragedy, many within the community are calling for reflection and dialogue about the underlying issues contributing to such violence.