Rapper Sauce Walka's Condition Post 'Targeted Shooting' Revealed, Initial Findings Including Suspect Vehicle Shared

Houston rapper Sauce Walka is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a targeted incident outside a hotel in downtown Memphis on Saturday afternoon. The shooting, which also left another man dead, has prompted an active investigation by local authorities.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported via Facebook that officers responded to gunfire around 2:42 p.m. local time near the 100 block of George W. Lee Ave.

Upon arrival, one victim was found in the street and pronounced dead at the scene, while Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was transported to a hospital with a non-critical thigh injury.

The MPD characterized the incident as an "isolated event" and confirmed that the victims and suspects were known to each other. "This was not a random act of violence," said MPD in the statement.

Walka's father, Albert Walker, expressed gratitude for his son's survival, telling Houston CBS affiliate KHOU, "Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead." The rapper, 34, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police's Initial Findings

Memphis police have identified the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting and are actively working to apprehend those responsible. Authorities are utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology to aid in their investigation.

Walka is known for his hits, such as "Texas Cyclone," and has collaborated with notable artists, including Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott. He has over 2 million followers on Instagram and shared an update with fans on March 23, thanking them for their well-wishes.

The MPD has not released the names of the deceased or other victims involved in the shooting. Local media reports suggest that another Houston rapper has been killed in the incident.

As the investigation continues, police assure the community that downtown Memphis remains a safe environment for both residents and visitors.