Yella Beezy Out on Bond After Arrest in Mo3 Murder-for-Hire Allegations

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, has been released on bond after being indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the 2020 highway shooting of fellow artist Mo3.

Beezy posted a $750,000 bond early Friday morning (March 28), following a judge's decision to reduce it from the initial $2 million set after his arrest on March 20.

Beezy was taken into custody after a Dallas County grand jury indicted him on March 18, alleging his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Mo3, born Melvin Noble. Authorities claim that Beezy hired Kewon White to carry out the killing.

White allegedly ambushed Mo3 on November 11, 2020, on Interstate 35E near the Dallas Zoo, chasing and shooting him multiple times as he attempted to flee on foot. White was arrested a month later and charged with murder.

According to TheShadeRoom, during a court hearing on March 27, the judge granted Beezy a bond reduction to $750,000, allowing him to secure his release the following morning.

Texas law permits defendants to pay 10% of their bond through a bail company, though it remains unclear if Beezy used this method or paid the full amount.

Rapper Yella Beezy Faces Strict Conditions After Jail Release

Despite his release, Beezy must comply with several strict conditions. He is under house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor at all times.

Additionally, he will undergo random drug and alcohol testing and has surrendered his passport.

The court has also prohibited him from possessing weapons, contacting witnesses or co-defendants, or traveling outside Dallas without prior approval.

Beezy is not the only person charged in connection to Mo3's death. Along with White, Devin Brown was also indicted on murder charges, Billboard said.

Prosecutors allege that Beezy orchestrated the attack by paying White to carry out the hit.

This is not Beezy's first run-in with the law. In 2021, he was arrested on charges of sexual assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, though both charges were later dropped. Additionally, he survived a shooting in 2018.

Despite legal troubles, Beezy has remained active in the music industry. In 2024, he collaborated with Lil Wayne on the track "Hit," and his last album, Bad Azz Yella Boy, was released in 2022.

His next court hearing will determine his fate as prosecutors build their case against him. For now, the rapper remains confined to his home under strict supervision.