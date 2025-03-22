Yella Beezy Charged With Allegedly Orchestrating Mo3's Murder in 2020

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, has been indicted on capital murder charges in connection to the 2020 killing of fellow rapper Mo3.

A grand jury formally charged the 33-year-old artist on March 18, alleging that he orchestrated the murder by hiring a hitman, Kewon Dontrell White, ENews said. Court records confirm the indictment but do not list an attorney for Conway.

The indictment claims Conway coordinated with White, 26, to carry out the fatal shooting of Mo3, born Melvin Noble. The attack occurred on November 11, 2020, on a busy Dallas freeway. According to law enforcement reports, White exited his vehicle and pursued Noble on foot before shooting him multiple times.

The rapper was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A bystander was also injured in the incident but survived.

Authorities arrested White in December 2020, and he was indicted for Noble's murder in February 2021.

Another suspect, Devin Maurice Brown, 32, was later indicted in April 2021 for allegedly helping to organize the killing.

White is currently serving a nine-year federal sentence on firearm charges related to the case.

Authorities Link Yella Beezy to Mo3's 2020 Shooting, Motive Still Unclear

Following Conway's arrest, Mo3's mother, Nichole Williams Noble, expressed relief and gratitude on social media. In a Facebook post dated March 20, she wrote, "JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!" highlighting her long pursuit of accountability for her son's death, TimesOfIndia said.

The Dallas Police Department initially provided details on the shooting, stating that the suspect emerged from his vehicle, prompting Noble to flee on foot before being shot.

Officials described the killing as a targeted attack, though they have not disclosed a motive or additional evidence linking Conway to the crime.

Yella Beezy has faced legal troubles in the past, including multiple arrests since 2021. He was previously charged with illegal firearm possession and accused of sexual assault, though those charges were later dropped.

Known for his hit songs, such as "That's On Me" and "Bacc At It Again," featuring Quavo and Gucci Mane, Conway had a significant presence in the hip-hop industry before his legal troubles escalated.

Authorities have not yet released further details about Conway's involvement in the case or his potential sentencing. In Texas, capital murder charges carry the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The case remains ongoing, with legal proceedings expected in the coming months. Meanwhile, Mo3's family and supporters continue to seek justice for the beloved rapper, who gained widespread recognition for his 2019 remix of "Errybody" featuring Boosie Badazz.