50 Cent Makes Savage Response to Diddy's Accuser Name Dropping JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Other A-Listers

Rapper 50 Cent is making news again, this time due to his reaction to a lawsuit that was filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs just last week.

The lawsuit, which alleges serious charges, including sex trafficking and assault, names multiple high-profile celebrities as witnesses, prompting responses from legal representatives for those mentioned.

As per AllHipHop, 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a TMZ article that reported news of the lawsuit that Joseph Manzaro filed on April 1, 2025.

In the new lawsuit, filed by Manzaro earlier this week, the incidents took place as part of a gathering in 2015 at a Florida mansion belonging to Gloria and Emilio Estefan, where he claims he was drugged and forcibly penetrated while high-profile figures, including JAY-Z and Beyoncé, were in attendance.

In his Instagram post, 50 Cent expressed disbelief at the situation, captioning the screenshot, "Got Damn how many of these boys Diddy was touching."

Manzaro alleges he was taken to Star Island in Miami, where he claims he was dragged into the Estefans' mansion and encountered various celebrities.

He stated that Gloria Estefan witnessed his state and called for help, but Emilio Estef silenced him.

According to Manzaro, he saw LeBron James at the event, who allegedly remarked, "Y'all better do something about that!"

Additionally, Manzaro claimed that former adult film actress Adria English escorted him through a tunnel to Diddy's mansion, where he alleges Beyoncé questioned his presence in a compromising situation.

He asserts that a Diddy associate responded by saying it was part of an intimidation tactic.

JAY-Z Dismissed Claims

Legal representatives for JAY-Z quickly dismissed Manzaro's claims.

Alex Spiro, JAY-Z's attorney, stated, "Mr. Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident—he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event.This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice' system."

A spokesperson for Gloria and Emilio Estefan also refuted the allegations made in the lawsuit.

"Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made," the representative said.

"The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided but rather a house they owned for family use.

There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all the necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court."

However, the allegations have garnered skepticism because JAY-Z was reportedly in New York during the incident, attending public events for the launch of Tidal.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the hip-hop community watches closely, with many awaiting further developments in this high-profile case.