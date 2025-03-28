Diddy Accused of Coercing Male Photographer into Sex Act in Explosive New Lawsuit: 'I'll Make Your Career Take Off'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is hit with yet another sexual misconduct lawsuit, this time from a male photographer who claims the rap mogul forced him to perform a sex act in order to further his career.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, details accusations from an anonymous plaintiff referred to as "John Doe." The photographer alleges that while working on a commercial shoot in 2022 or 2023, Combs manipulated him into performing oral sex by suggesting it would help his career.

Court documents obtained by The Wrap outline the alleged incident that occurred while the plaintiff was working as a production photographer. Allegedly, Doe was told to get Diddy when he was in his trailer between shots, a duty that crew members sometimes have to perform. Once they walked in, according to the lawsuit, the disgraced music mogul reportedly made sexual advances and then pulled down his pants.

According to the photographer, Diddy reportedly said, "If you suck [it] right, I'll make your career take off."

The plaintiff, a self-described heterosexual man, says he was also cajoled into the act, fearing that rejecting it would ruin his career.

Following the alleged incident, Doe claims he was directed to hold Combs' semen in his mouth "like a squirrel" and was threatened when he failed to comply. The photographer states he never heard from Combs again and has since suffered emotional and mental trauma as a result.

The plaintiff alleges that he performed the act, and the suit contains other very graphic details about the encounter. Doe claims that afterwards, he never heard from Diddy again.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and alleges sexual battery, and requests compensatory damages, special damages, punitive damages, and other relief the court may deem appropriate.

Diddy's Legal Team Responds

Meanwhile, Diddy's publicists released a statement denying the allegations.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," the statement to Deadline read. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

The 55-year-old has denied allegations in past sexual assault lawsuits filed against him, as well as the federal charges he faced last year.

Meanwhile, lawyer Tony Buzbee, Doe's attorney, stated from his account on Instagram regarding the lawsuit. com reached out for comment.

However, Buzbee, who had moved earlier this month to drop several lawsuits against Diddy in New York federal court due to jurisdictional reasons, emphasized that he was still in the case.

"One such item was that I've bowed out of all of the Diddy litigation. Let's be clear. You heard it here first. I have NOT withdrawn from all the Diddy cases. Period. Indeed, that couldn't be further from the truth," Buzbee wrote.

He went on, "Today we filed suit for a professional photographer who alleges coercion and sexual assault against Sean 'P Diddy' Combs. Plaintiff is a well-regarded professional photographer engaged in the production of television commercials."

Buzbee added, "The facts alleged speak for themselves. I am proud to be spearheading these efforts to bring justice to those who formerly had no voice."