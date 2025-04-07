Britney Spears Alarms Fans With Bizarre New Clip About Her Nails: 'She Really Has Lost It'

Britney Spears fans were left deeply worried over the weekend after the pop star uploaded a bizarre video in which she oddly spoke about her nails and put on a British accent. The 43-year-old pop star was receiving concerned reactions from her fans following the video taken at her $11.8 million Calabasas mansion, where the eccentric social media posts are filmed.

In the clip — which has since gone viral on social media — Spears was ranting about her nails, which she'd recently chipped, and appeared to be truly obsessed with them. But her behavior and speech were very unusual. Sporting heavy black eyeliner and fake blonde hair in disarray, the "Baby One More Time" singer spoke in a high-pitched voice about how small her nails had grown.

"I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade," the mom-of-two said in the video. "I'm, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still."

The fans expressed concern on X (previously Twitter), and this odd video went viral instantly.

Omg she really has lost it. Pray for her. 🙏 — Jason T. 🇺🇸🍊🌴☀️ (@jasont42) April 7, 2025

Someone really hurt her when she was a little girl. 🙏 — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 7, 2025

She needs help, I swear she has multiple personalities. 🙏 — Mel 🕊🥀 (@melfeelswaggish) April 7, 2025

While some fans were clearly worried about the star's health and mental state, others attempted to offer a more sympathetic view.

She's a chronic nail biter so she probably means her nails never grew this long. Britney always had press ons or her nails done. Good for her 💖 I'm in the process of stopping my bad picking on my cuticles habit too. https://t.co/1fAX3DEVok — Liz 🤍 (@whalienmee) April 6, 2025

Why does this video of Britney Spears bother people? Eccentric doesn't equal insane or dangerous. She quit biting her nails, which indicates she may have less anxiety than before, and she's excited her nails are growing.

That's not crazy. Why is it viral? pic.twitter.com/OuHwRP78Ov — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) April 7, 2025

Britney's Biopic

Besides the online buzz from her nail clip, Spears also made headlines over the weekend from another film project -- her long-awaited biopic, which will be worked on by Universal Pictures. Based on her memoir "The Woman in Me" and her music catalog, the project is said to have the "Toxic" singer heavily involved in the film's development.

Despite rumors circulating about the casting of the film, director Jon M. Chu squashed any such speculation about who auditioned for the role of Spears, tweeting, "None of this is true."

"Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry."