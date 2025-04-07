Britney Spears Alarms Fans With Bizarre New Clip About Her Nails: 'She Really Has Lost It'

Britney Spears fans were left deeply worried over the weekend after the pop star uploaded a bizarre video in which she oddly spoke about her nails and put on a British accent. The 43-year-old pop star was receiving concerned reactions from her fans following the video taken at her $11.8 million Calabasas mansion, where the eccentric social media posts are filmed.
In the clip — which has since gone viral on social media — Spears was ranting about her nails, which she'd recently chipped, and appeared to be truly obsessed with them. But her behavior and speech were very unusual. Sporting heavy black eyeliner and fake blonde hair in disarray, the "Baby One More Time" singer spoke in a high-pitched voice about how small her nails had grown.
"I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade," the mom-of-two said in the video. "I'm, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still."
The fans expressed concern on X (previously Twitter), and this odd video went viral instantly.
While some fans were clearly worried about the star's health and mental state, others attempted to offer a more sympathetic view.
Britney's Biopic
Besides the online buzz from her nail clip, Spears also made headlines over the weekend from another film project -- her long-awaited biopic, which will be worked on by Universal Pictures. Based on her memoir "The Woman in Me" and her music catalog, the project is said to have the "Toxic" singer heavily involved in the film's development.
Despite rumors circulating about the casting of the film, director Jon M. Chu squashed any such speculation about who auditioned for the role of Spears, tweeting, "None of this is true."
"Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry."
