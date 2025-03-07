Britney Spears Reveals She Drinks as a Way to Escape Emotional Suffering: 'I Was Abused'

Britney Spears is speaking out once again about her complicated past – revealing in a candid IG post that she uses alcohol to cope with emotional pain. The 43-year-old pop icon also looked back on her experience living under court-ordered conservatorship.

The "Baby One More Time" singer shared some photos from magazine shoots she did during her conservatorship, which she led with her picture of a "holy grail." While she said that she doesn't like to drink, she said that she has "been through too much" that she drinks."

"HOLY GRAIL !!! I'm not lying though. I don't like drinking. I do it for my heart when it's been through too much but I'm weird," Spears wrote. "I take on a lot of pain. I honestly shouldn't and I put in a lot of work people will never see."

Looking Back on the Conservatorship

Spears repeated accusations that her every move was monitored during the 13-year legal arrangement, which began in 2008 and soured in 2021. Decisions on where she went and who she saw or what she ate were dictated by others, she said

"I was never a star that could speak up in the conservatorship!!! I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100% unfair," she wrote. "If I spoke up, I was abused, and I never did anything wrong!!!"

For most of the arrangement, Spears's father, Jamie Spears, served as the main conservator, controlling both her finances and personal life. In the past, she has claimed that he has used her and her career for nothing more than his own financial gain and benefit.

The popstar also opened up about her hostility to photographs being taken of her whilst under her conservatorship because it was belittling and embarrassing. Spears said the way it was reported made her particularly sad, as she felt beautiful in the 2002 pictures with photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.

"The only photoshoot I've ever done where a photographer made me feel beautiful was when Ellen Von Unwerth shot me in New York City," she said. "I will show you over 40 pictures I did with the conservatorship that are not only embarrassing and demoralizing. It almost feels like bullying from a business that was created by my father."

The Controversial Conservatorship

The conservatorship, which started after the pop star's very public breakdown, lasted more than a decade. While the arrangement was intended to protect her, Spears and her supporters have long claimed it was predatory. However, the deal eventually fell apart in November 2021 amid a public legal battle and the rise of #FreeBritney.

Since gaining her freedom , the singer has had to deal with married life on the rocks with actor Sam Asghari, whom she married after the conservatorship was lifted.The now ex-couple announced their split in 2023, divorcing toward the end of the year.