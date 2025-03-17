Britney Spears Leaves Undies Behind in Daring Instagram Reveal Amid Growing Concerns Over Reignited Romance With Ex-Felon

Britney Spears recently posted an Instagram photo of herself in a striking red dress, flaunting her toned abs and igniting conversations about her rekindled romance with Paul Soliz.

The 43-year-old pop star shared a video on Sunday night in which she danced playfully in front of a cozy fireplace, smiling and chewing gum as U2's "With or Without You" played in the background.

The viral gown was a high-neck, long-sleeve number with a plunging neckline and a cutout at the midriff. In the post, Spears used minimal captions, using only two doves and a sword emoji, which many fans interpreted as symbolic of peace and strength.

This post comes shortly after it was confirmed that Spears and Soliz, who have a complicated past, are back together after a seven-month breakup. The couple was spotted together on Valentine's Day, confirming they were "back on."

Their reunion has sparked mixed reactions among her followers and friends alike. Nonetheless, as some rejoice that the pop icon is happily dating, others are bringing Soliz's past to light.

Read more: Britney Spears Dangerously Dances Near Flames While Mentioning Timberlake in Cryptic Video

Growing Romance Concerns

Despite the rekindled romance, apprehensions linger among friends and fans. As per DailyMail, reports suggest that Spears is hesitant due to Soliz's past criminal record, which includes charges related to firearm possession and disturbing the peace.

It also said that she has been disturbed by claims he is a "deadbeat dad" to his nine kids.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Britney had to fight so hard to get her boys back in her life," referring to her estranged relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline.

As per sources, Spears appreciates Soliz, who makes her feel valued — unlike her ex-husband, Sam Asghari.

A source told DailyMail, "Britney felt like Sam ignored her and was never present," highlighting her dissatisfaction with the previous relationship.

In contrast, they noted that Soliz "makes her the center of his world," which has drawn Spears back into his orbit.

Still, friends worry that Soliz may not have Spears's best interests in mind and fear that he may just "suck her dry and leave her like men have in the past."

All of these worries show lingering fears all over Spears' health, given the fact that she's faced far more demanding times regarding substance use and social media.