Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Mental Health Battle After Band's Split: 'I Can Always Just Kill Myself'

Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus is getting candid about his mental health, including a time he dealt with suicidal ideations after the band had decided to split up.

Hoppus revealed his mental health struggles in his new memoir 'Fahrenheit-182'. In the book, Hoppus shares that fellow band member Tom DeLonge quit the band and changed his number after a series of fights with Hoppus and other member Travis Barker.

"When Blink fell apart, I lost everything. I lost my direction, I lost my confidence, I lost my sense of self. I didn't know what I was supposed to do or who I was supposed to be. I'd hear one of our songs playing in a store and have to walk out," Hoppus writes in the book, according to People.

The band breaking up played a darker role in Hoppus' life, revealing that it made him suicidal at one point.

"I sank lower and lower. I could tell I was near the bottom when I started finding comfort in the thought of suicide: If it gets bad enough, I can always just kill myself," Hoppus added.

The rocker revealed that seeking help and being put on medications helped him to get through the tough time.

"I started talking to a psychiatrist who put me on medications, which helped a lot. It let me take a breath. It allowed me the space in my own head to say, 'You're being a d*ck, Mark. Knock it off.'" Hoppus continued.

While the band would go through a more phases of difficulties, all members came together for their 2023 album 'One More Time,' which produced five singles and topped the Billboard 200 chart. It saw similar success in other markets and debuted at No. 2 on the U.K. albums chart as well. 'One More Time' was also well-received by critics.

The band followed the project with a tour, but indicated they would be going on another break after it.

"After this whole run, we're gonna take a little bit of a break from Blink before we record again," DeLonge shared to Spin in 2024.

However, that was short-lived and the boys will be back on the road in 2025 for their "Missionary Impossible Tour."