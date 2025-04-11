Mark Hoppus Recounts Strange Moment He Believes Could've Aided in Saddam Hussein's Capture

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has recalled a moment he was involved in that could have aided in apprehending Saddam Hussein.

The musician recounted the moment in his new autobiography 'Fahrenheit-182.' In the book, Hoppus shared that he was speaking to a Navy admiral while on a an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. During the conversation, Hoppus thought about how military drones could be used to locate Hussein.

"Sir, I have a plan for how to catch Saddam Hussein. Sir, what about having drones fly all over the region in carpeting patterns, broadcasting time codes above the level of human hearing but at the level that a video recording would catch it," Hoppus recounts in the book, according to NME.

"Then, the next time he releases one of his videos, you can listen to it, pull the ultrasonic data, and triangulate the drones you have flying all over," Hoppus added.

The musician shared that the admiral mentioned that he may pitch the idea to the Chiefs of Staff. Shortly after the conversation, Hoppus shared that Hussein had been apprehended, a moment he takes credit for.

"Four months later, Saddam was located and captured in Iraq. So, you're welcome everyone," Hoppus shared.

After months of intelligence gathering, U.S. forces zeroed in on a rural farmhouse where they found Hussein in a hole. Hussein was then handed over to the Iraqi interim government and put on trial for crimes, which included he 1982 massacre of 148 Shiite villagers in Dujail. He was subsequently sentenced to death as a result of his crimes.