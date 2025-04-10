Ava Max Uses Fake Backlash to Hype Next Release—And It's Brilliant

Pop star Ava Max has taken a unique route to promote her next song, using a fake online backlash to build hype—and fans are loving it.

On April 9, Ava surprised followers by posting a dramatic photo of herself with half her face painted, linking to a mysterious website called DontClickPlayOnAvaMax.com, Billboard said.

The message seemed clear: don't listen. But the trick was, once fans clicked, they weren't taken to a petition—they were given an exclusive sneak peek of her next release instead.

The teaser plays a dreamy blend of synths with Ava singing: "I don't need nobody, I'm loving myself... Nobody can love me like I'm loving myself." It's a confident, self-love anthem delivered through a clever digital stunt. Instead of pleading for attention, she played the reverse card—and it worked.

This playful campaign comes shortly after the release of Ava Max's newest single, "Lost Your Faith." The song reflects a deeper, emotional side of the singer, with lyrics like "You used to hold me in a holy place, but now you've lost your faith."

Are you also tired of Ava Max making the same song always with a sample over and over again?



No problem, just sign the petition for "Don’t Click Play On Ava Max".



In a statement, Ava described the track as "a message of love, hope, and growth," adding, "The pain pushes you inward... you piece yourself back together into someone stronger."

"Lost Your Faith" dropped two months after her October release, "1 Wish," and is part of a string of 2024 singles, including "Whatever," "Spot a Fake," and "My Oh My."

According to RollingStone, she also collaborated with David Guetta on a new version of Alphaville's classic "Forever Young."

Ava has faced challenges leading up to these releases. In January, she addressed fans directly after several of her demos leaked online. "I'd appreciate it if you stop leaking these records," she wrote on Instagram. "I want to be the one to share my songs first, when they are ready."

Her previous album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, suffered a similar fate when it was leaked before its release in 2023. Still, it made its way to No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and fueled a successful global tour.