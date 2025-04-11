Weezer's Scott Shriner Pushes Forward with Coachella Gig Amid Wife's Legal Turmoil

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner is moving forward with the band's performance at Coachella this weekend, even as his wife, author Jillian Lauren Shriner, faces serious legal trouble following a police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred on April 8 in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, officers were assisting the California Highway Patrol in locating suspects from a hit-and-run case, RollingStone said.

During the search, police approached a home where one of the suspects was seen fleeing. It was then that Jillian Shriner reportedly appeared in a nearby yard holding a handgun.

Police said they ordered her to drop the weapon several times, but she refused and instead pointed the gun at officers.

"Unfortunately, it did result in an officer-involved shooting," LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar stated at a press conference. Jillian was shot in the shoulder and retreated into her home before later surrendering with a babysitter.

She was treated at a hospital and then arrested on attempted murder charges. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

After being booked, she was released on $1 million bail. Jillian is known for her bestselling books and advocacy work, but the motive behind her actions remains unclear. She has not publicly commented on the incident.

Weezer’s Scott Shriner to Perform at Coachella Amid Wife’s Attempted Murder Arrest



Details: https://t.co/XS2PWchrKR pic.twitter.com/ZqqLTkAK0t — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 10, 2025

Scott Shriner Confirms Weezer's Coachella Set Amid Wife's Legal Trouble

Despite the turmoil, a source close to Weezer confirmed the band would still take the stage at Coachella, where they were recently added to the lineup as a late replacement for FKA Twigs.

According to NME, Scott Shriner briefly addressed the situation, saying, "She's alright, thank you for asking," but declined to speak further. "See you at Coachella," he added.

Weezer's commitment to the festival reflects their ongoing dedication to fans and their music. The band, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut "Blue Album" this year, is also scheduled to perform at several other festivals, including Kilby Block Party, When We Were Young, and Glastonbury.

The group remains focused on their music, even as the legal case involving Shriner's wife unfolds in the background.

While the situation remains tense, the band appears determined to continue with their scheduled appearances.