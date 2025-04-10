Weezer Bassist's Wife Released on $1M Bond After Being Shot By Cops in Front Yard Standoff

Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist, Scott Shriner, has been released after a standoff with police led to her getting shot.

Shriner was shot by Los Angeles police officers on on April 9 after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers from her front yard.

The injuries that Shriner received as a result of the standoff were not life-threatening, and she was taken into custody after leaving the hospital, according to the Associated Press. Shriner was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and held in the Los Angeles county jail until she was released, after posting a $1 million bond.

Shriner's incident with police occurred after authorities were searching for individuals in an unrelated misdemeanor hit-and-run. While police were pursing the suspects, they came across Shriner in the front yard of her home where she was holding a handgun, AP reported.

Read more: Sauce Walka Shooting Suspect Jayden Dandridge Found Dead in Abandoned Building

Police say they ordered Shriner to put down the gun, and when she refused, she pointed the gun toward them. Police them fired on Shriner as she fled into her home. a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the news outlet.

Moment Weezer rock star's wife is arrested after being shot. pic.twitter.com/B2XMyyIHAL — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 10, 2025

Shriner and her husband have been married since 2005 and share two children together. Scott and Weezer are slated to play Coachella on April 12, days after the confrontation between his wife and police.