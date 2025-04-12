One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Sparks Dating Buzz With Love Island Alum Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson, best known from One Direction, has fans talking after a small detail in an Instagram post hinted at a new romance with "Love Island" star Zara McDermott.

On April 10, Zara shared a photo of breakfast for two in Malibu. Though she didn't show her companion's face, fans quickly spotted Louis' recognizable cross tattoo on the arm of the person sitting across from her.

The 33-year-old singer and 28-year-old reality TV alum had already sparked dating rumors after being seen together several times.

In March, the pair were spotted on a romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, England, dining at a cozy hotel restaurant, TMZ said.

According to an eyewitness, the two seemed very close, laughing and holding hands while enjoying a meal of fish and chips with cocktails.

Adding to the speculation, both Louis and Zara posted videos from the same Stereophonics concert in Los Angeles on April 8.

Though they didn't appear together in the clips, fans noticed they were taken from similar angles inside the Wiltern Theatre.

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson ‘confirm’ romance with date night at Stereophonics gig https://t.co/8eKzb6DqIs — Metro (@MetroUK) April 9, 2025

Louis Tomlinson's Sisters May Have Introduced Him to Zara McDermott

Zara's connection to Louis may go beyond romance. Fans believe his sisters, Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson, may have introduced them.

The twins, who are working on a documentary and are fans of reality TV, already followed Zara online before Louis did. Zara, who has produced serious documentaries for BBC Three, could even be involved in their upcoming project.

A source told The Sun that Louis' sisters gave their full support to the relationship. "He's very close to his sisters," the source said, "and the fact they've given Zara their blessing says a lot about her."

While Louis is a father to 9-year-old Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth, Zara had a long relationship with "Made in Chelsea" star Sam Thompson, ending in December, Mirror said.

Sam hasn't commented on Zara's new romance, but he recently opened up about his heartbreak on a podcast, saying, "Everyone keeps saying they can see sadness behind the eyes."

Things could get awkward later this year when Sam and Louis both take part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF on June 15 at Old Trafford in Manchester.