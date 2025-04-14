Weezer's Scott Shriner Hits Coachella Stage Days After Wife's Arrest in Police Incident

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner hit the Coachella stage on April 12, just four days after his wife, Jillian Shriner, was shot by police and arrested during a dramatic incident in Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, officers were assisting in a search for hit-and-run suspects in the Eagle Rock area when they saw Jillian, 51, on the porch of her home holding a handgun.

Authorities say they ordered her to drop the weapon multiple times, but she refused and pointed it at them. An officer then fired, striking her in the shoulder.

Police later confirmed that Jillian was not connected to the original hit-and-run case and was actually at her own home, ENews said.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later absentee booked for attempted murder.

She has since been released on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Weezer Performs at Coachella as Shriner's Wife Faces Charges

Despite the high-profile incident, Scott Shriner, 59, kept his commitment to fans at the music festival.

Appearing upbeat, he joined bandmates Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, and Patrick Wilson on stage at Coachella's Mojave tent.

The band played a 12-song set, including classics like "Island in the Sun," "Buddy Holly," and "My Name Is Jonas," along with a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

According to NYPost, when asked by reporters just two days before the show how his wife was doing, Scott replied, "She's alright, thank you for asking. See you at Coachella!"

Jillian Shriner, also known by her pen name Jillian Lauren, is a well-known true crime writer and author of the memoir "Some Girls."

She and Scott have been married since 2005 and share two adopted sons. Just weeks before the police incident, Jillian had been recovering from cancer surgery, sharing updates on Instagram about undergoing a hysterectomy and thanking her family and husband for their support.

Footage from the day of the shooting shows Jillian walking down her driveway with her hands raised, surrendering alongside the family babysitter. The aerial video was captured by KTLA's news choppers.

The band's Coachella appearance marks their fourth time performing at the festival, with previous sets in 2001, 2005, and 2019. Weezer was added to this year's lineup as a surprise act on April 5.