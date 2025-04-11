Police Claim Weezer Rocker's Wife Fired the First Shot in Standoff That Left Author Injured

Jillian Lauren Shriner, the wife of Weezer's bassist, Scott Shriner, allegedly shot at police officers first which ultimately led to her being shot and arrested, according to a report.

Shriner was shot by Los Angeles police officers on April 9 after the author had allegedly pointed a gun at officers from her front yard. Police now say that Shriner fired the first shot at authorities before they returned fire and injured her in the process. Her actions led her to be charged with attempted murder of a officer.

"Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers. She was subsequently booked for attempted murder of a peace officer," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to People.

New audio from the incident was obtained by the publication reveals dispatchers saying "she [Shriner] has a gun in her hand."

"Female suspect's going to be wanted for ADW [assault with a deadly weapon] on the PO [police officer]," an officer can be heard saying, according to People.

Police were searching for individuals in an unrelated misdemeanor hit-and-run when they came across Shriner.

Shriner was subsequently taken into custody after leaving the hospital for her non life-threatening injuries. She then posted a $1 million bond and was released.

Despite the confrontation with authorities, Shriner's husband Scott is still slated to play Coachella on April 12.