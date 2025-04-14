Diddy's Prison Stay Reportedly More Relaxed Than Expected, But He Still Faces 'Mack' Currency Challenges

Though Sean "Diddy" Combsis staring down the barrel of some serious federal charges, it seems his day-to-day life inside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn is far from a torturous existence — at least according to one former inmate who knows the unit.

As he waits for a trial on sex trafficking, racketeering, and other federal charges, the disgraced music mogul is said to be staying in a less strict area of the prison.

Gene Borrello, a former inmate who had been in the MDC, told The New York Times that Diddy is currently in 4 North, an area that is a step down from maximum security within the MDC.

"You have nothing to worry about," Borrello said of the unit, describing it as one where inmates are allowed to roam more freely, watch television, and use a small gym.

Diddy has access to a dummy computer that is not connected to the internet, thus allowing him to have time to study legal papers and trial prep outside of the confines of the gavel. His opening statements are slated to begin the week of May 12.

Several times, Diddy filed motions seeking bail, citing worries about conditions the rapper would face in custody, which the legal team had raised before. Those requests were all denied, with prosecutors saying the rapper was a flight risk and that he would pose a threat to potential witnesses.

Borrello's comments indicate Diddy has not been placed in the worst part of the Maryland Division of Correction, which both inmates and advocates have previously labeled "hell on earth."

Mackerel Is King in the Prison Economy

Even with what is estimated to be a nine-figure fortune, Diddy has to abide by the same limits on commissary as any inmate. In prison, cash is not worth anything. Instead, inmates use mackerel packets or "macks" as currency and barter items.

Macks run for about a dollar a pop through the commissary but are traded for goods and services all over the facility.

Diddy may continue to blow his money on sanctioned items like candy, junk food, and personal hygiene products but is limited to $180 every two weeks — so long as his account keeps getting topped up by friends or family.

The former Bad Boy Records executive is currently facing two federal charges and has five total counts in three separate federal indictments. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.