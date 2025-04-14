Katy Perry Says Space Trip a Dream Come True, Talks About 'Signs' Received

It's been over six decades since a woman ventured into space without male counterparts — but now, six women, including award-winning music artist Katy Perry, are preparing to launch from Earth together.

Among them are pop star Katy Perry, author Lauren Sanchez, journalist and TV host Gayle King, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, former rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn. They're set to take off aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket today.

This mission, part of the New Shepard program (flight NS-31), marks a historic milestone as the first all-female crew since Russian engineer Valentina Tereshkova's solo space journey in 1963. The launch aims to "create a lasting impact that will inspire generations."

Katy Perry could not be more excited, as fans can feel from her latest Instagram post about this opportunity.

Earlier on, she said that this trip was also completely fated.

If Katy Perry had any lingering doubts about her upcoming spaceflight with Blue Origin, they've been put to rest—thanks to what she sees as divine signs.

The Firework singer, 40, who was raised in a religious household and still seeks spiritual guidance, believes she's received two clear signals affirming her place on the historic all-female mission to space.

In a short video, she captioned, "Today's reminder that there is something bigger than me guiding my journey. Love, Feather/Tortoise," Katy shared her thoughts.

"You know I'm always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from the angels, from my higher self," said the former American Idol judge. "When I ask for it and I'm open to it, it's pretty loud," she added.

She shared that when she was invited to join the mission, she looked up at the capsule and noticed an outline shaped like a feather on the front. For her, it felt like a clear sign, since her mom has always called her "Feather."

Later, during a training session for the flight, Katy said she experienced another striking coincidence. Toward the end of a long day of simulations, the team revealed the actual capsule they'd be using for the launch—and its name was "Tortoise."

She felt a rush of energy when she heard the name, realizing the significance. Her mom has two nicknames for her: Feather and Tortoise. The fact that she's heading to space in a capsule featuring both those symbols felt deeply meaningful to her. She even mentioned having text messages from her mom, who she's called "Tortoise."

As reported by Sky News, the journey is expected to last just around 11 minutes, with the autonomous, reusable rocket launching from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. BST).

The rocket will soar to a peak altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles), allowing the crew to cross the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Despite entering space, the women won't officially be designated as astronauts by the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA, or the U.S. military, all of which have their criteria for awarding commercial astronaut status.