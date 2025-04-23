Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Shares Struggles After 2023 Attack in Florida

Rick Allen, drummer for the legendary rock band Def Leppard, is sharing how he's still recovering from a sudden and violent attack that happened in Florida two years ago.

In March 2023, 61-year-old Allen was injured during an unexpected encounter outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

While standing near the hotel, he was unexpectedly approached from behind by a teenager, who forcefully knocked him to the ground.

Allen hit his head hard on the pavement. The drummer was in town for a concert with the band.

"It was very traumatic for me," Allen recently said during an interview on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "I've been going through some challenging times, kind of related to what happened in Florida."

Allen, who previously lost his left arm in a 1984 car accident, shared that the recent assault caused more than just physical harm, NME said.

He acknowledged the emotional toll the event had taken and expressed his hope to move forward and regain a sense of normalcy in his life.

The alleged attacker, identified as a 19-year-old tourist from Ohio, is also accused of assaulting a woman who attempted to assist Allen during the incident.

According to police, the suspect dragged her by the hair and later broke car windows nearby before being arrested.

He was charged with multiple crimes, including battery and abuse of a disabled adult.

“I’ve been going through some challenging times”: Def Leppard’s Rick Allen is still traumatised by Florida attack two years ago https://t.co/DrKouU8Hyn — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) April 22, 2025

Def Leppard's Rick Allen Takes Break, Focuses on Recovery

Following the incident, Allen took a short break from his side projects, including his artwork, to focus on healing. "I just needed to take a break so I could spend more time at home," he said. He also found it hard to be around crowds and decided to skip art events like the "Monsters of Rock" cruise.

Despite the lasting effects of the attack, Allen returned to the stage with Def Leppard during their 2024 summer tour and plans to rejoin the band when they tour again in May 2025.

The band is also set to perform at the "Boardwalk Rock Festival" in Ocean City, Maryland this May.

According to People, Allen said he remains grateful for the support he received from fans and loved ones. "I immediately just went to that place of just feeling grateful," he said. "I started thanking a higher power for the fact that I'm still here."

Following the incident outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel, Allen and his wife, Lauren Monroe, have continued to prioritize recovery.

In a message shared publicly after the event, Allen expressed a desire to focus on healing—not only for themselves, but for everyone affected.

He encouraged others to support their journey by embracing compassion and empathy as they work through the aftermath of the incident.