Rapper Xzibit Files for Divorce, Seeks Quick Legal Separation from Wife Krista Joiner

Rapper Xzibit has filed for divorce and is requesting to be legally declared single as he seeks to finalize his split from estranged wife Krista Joiner.

The 44-year-old artist, known for hits like "X," filed legal documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, asking the court to bifurcate his divorce proceedings.

This legal move would separate his marital status from the ongoing discussions surrounding child and spousal support, allowing him to officially become a single man while the rest of the divorce details are still being worked out, TMZ said.

Xzibit and Joiner, who share a son together, have been separated for over four years. Despite a trial date set for next month, Xzibit recognizes that the divorce process could take a while to resolve.

In light of this, he is seeking to speed up the process by having his single status legally recognized.

In the court documents, Xzibit's legal team noted that they had made multiple attempts to reach out to Krista Joiner and her attorneys, but have not received any response since earlier this month.

This has added to the frustration of a long-standing separation, and the rapper is eager to officially close this chapter of his life.

According to HNHH, this development comes a few months after Krista Joiner made a request for an additional $30,000 per month in spousal support.

She argued that she and their son had been forced to leave their luxurious home, which had been costing $10,000 a month. Joiner also expressed dissatisfaction with the financial changes, claiming they could no longer afford the same luxury lifestyle, including designer clothing.

Xzibit's legal team is pushing to resolve the divorce matter swiftly, with hopes that the court will grant his request to separate his marital status from the remaining divorce issues.

Despite the ongoing financial disputes, Xzibit is focused on regaining his single status, allowing him to move forward personally and professionally.

The rapper's divorce proceedings have drawn attention, especially as they come shortly after he signed with Conor McGregor's Green Back Records in 2024 to release his latest album Kingmaker, which features the legendary Dr. Dre.