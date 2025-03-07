Xzibit Defends Kendrick Lamar's 'Pedophile' Lyric About Drake: 'This Is a Rap Battle'

Xzibit has voiced his support for Kendrick Lamar in the ongoing rap battle with Drake, emphasizing that all is fair in lyrical warfare.

The West Coast rapper recently appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random Podcast," where he defended Lamar's controversial lyrics in "Not Like Us."

During the discussion, Maher questioned Lamar's decision to label Drake a "pedophile" in the diss track, especially given the severity of the allegation, Billboard said.

Xzibit quickly responded, stating, "This is a rap battle. This is not a testimony or deposition. This is a f—ing rap battle. I'm going to talk about your mama, your daddy, your children, your grandma's wooden leg, your missing teeth. It's all a game."

Xzibit further suggested that if the allegations in Lamar's song were valid, legal action would have been taken against Drake by now.

He pointed out that there has been no evidence or court proceedings to support the claims. If any improper behavior had occurred, individuals would have come forward to testify, leading to potential charges.

"This is a f*cking rap battle."



Xzibit defends Kendrick Lamar calling Drake a p***phile as he explains how their Rap beef got started.



(🎥Club Random Podcast/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/AOHBSq8twi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 5, 2025

Xzibit Backs Kendrick Lamar, Dismisses Drake's Lawsuit as 'Frivolous'

Maher expressed confusion about the origin of the allegations, prompting Xzibit to bring up Drake's past friendship with "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown.

He acknowledged that while the connection may seem unusual to some, it doesn't amount to criminal behavior.

"But when you're playing the dozens, and I give you one that hurts your feelings, don't be the guy who wants to fight because I got a good joke," Xzibit added, reinforcing the idea that battle rap has no limits.

The former "Pimp My Ride" host also dismissed Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over "Not Like Us."

Drake has accused the label of manipulating airplay in favor of Lamar, a claim UMG has denied. The label called the lawsuit "illogical" and "frivolous."

Xzibit, however, doesn't seem to believe Drake's legal action will have much impact. "But he's basically saying that you did something for someone else that you used to do for me, and here's how I know. And I'm blowing a whistle now — but that's not true. Like, the world loves that song."

According to Vibe, Xzibit compared the Lamar-Drake feud to the biblical story of David and Goliath, positioning Kendrick Lamar as the underdog challenging one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop.

He explained that the public's enthusiasm stems from the contrast between Lamar, a successful artist from Compton, and Drake, whose popularity far surpasses Lamar's in the industry.

Despite the intensity of the battle, Xzibit stands firm in his belief that rap beef should be understood as entertainment rather than real-life accusations. "No. Are you kidding? This is a rap battle!" he reiterated. "This is not a testimony or deposition."