Kanye West Hits Spanish Sex Shop With Bianca After Getting Back Together

Kanye West and Bianca Censori appear to be back on good terms after being seen shopping together at a sex store in Spain.

The outing follows a rocky stretch in their marriage and recent headlines surrounding the rapper's new music.

According to DailyNews, the couple was spotted last Saturday in Palma, Mallorca, just one day after being seen out for dinner.

West, 47, was first seen entering the Equis Erotic Store alone, dressed in a black hoodie with the hood pulled tightly over his head.

Store staff told TMZ that he later returned with Censori, 30, and the two spent around an hour browsing the shop.

Though the store sells adult products, employees said the pair only bought clothing and accessories — no pornographic materials or sex toys.

Kanye Opens Up About Split with Bianca in New Lyrics

The outing came just days after West released a song titled "Bianca," in which he addressed their reported breakup.

In the lyrics, he admits to struggling after she left him, saying, "And that one time that you left me, I didn't get no sleep that night." The track also hints that the split may have been short-lived.

Their public appearances come after a difficult few months. In February, reports suggested that both West and Censori had spoken to divorce lawyers.

The tension peaked after West released swastika-themed merchandise and made several disturbing public statements.

A source told Page Six that his actions, including making Censori appear nearly nude at the Grammy Awards, were the "last straw" for her.

On Monday, West caused further controversy by claiming on social media that he had an incestuous relationship with a cousin when he was younger. He also teased a new music video for a track called "Cousins," which once again mentioned Censori.

Despite the turmoil, West recently posted a photo of the couple together on X, captioning it "Fit pic," which fans took as a sign they may be reconnecting. Censori has remained silent publicly and has not addressed West's recent confessions or their current relationship status.

The two married in December 2022, shortly after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.