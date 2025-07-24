Post Malone Gains Ground in Custody Battle After Jamie Park Withdraws LA Filing

Post Malone just got a step closer to gaining custody of his young daughter. His ex-fiancée, Jamie Park, has officially dropped her custody case in Los Angeles, a move that gives Malone an upper hand in their ongoing legal battle.

According to court documents filed this week, Park asked to dismiss the case she started in California.

According to TMZ, that case had asked for full physical custody of their daughter, referred to in filings as "DDP." Park had also requested joint legal custody and visitation time for Malone.

This is seen as a win for the "Sunflower" singer, especially since California courts tend to award higher child support payments than other states.

Now that Park's case in LA is off the table, the custody fight will continue in Utah, where Malone first filed for custody earlier this year.

More details: https://t.co/V8zj74C4Kl pic.twitter.com/yyPJ2MX465 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2025

Custody Battle Returns to Utah After Post Malone's Legal Push

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and Park have a 3-year-old daughter born in May 2022. The couple ended their relationship in late 2024.

According to sources, they were sharing 50/50 custody of their daughter while living in Utah.

Park later moved to California in early 2025, which insiders say was done to gain a legal edge in the custody case.

In April, Malone asked the Los Angeles court to throw out Park's filing. In his request, his lawyer pointed out that their daughter's life was already rooted in Utah — including her doctor, nanny, and the classes she attends like swimming and music, DailyMail said.

Park's LA court documents revealed she's been the primary caregiver since November and asked that Malone help cover her legal costs. But her recent decision to withdraw the LA case shifts the focus fully back to Utah.

Malone, 30, has mostly kept his personal life out of the spotlight, but this court case has brought new attention to his role as a father.

While he has not made a public comment, his legal team has been firm in their efforts to keep the case in Utah, where Malone lives and where their daughter has been raised.