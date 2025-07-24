Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Final Hours: Medics Battled to Keep Rock Legend Alive

Ozzy Osbourne's final hours came without warning but with closure, as the rock icon completed one last secret mission: returning to his hometown for an unannounced performance.

An air ambulance from Thames Valley arrived Tuesday morning. Medics came at 10:30 AM and spent two hours trying to stabilize him, according to a source. "Advanced critical care" was provided, authorities said, but the cause of death remains unannounced.

Chalfont St. Giles locals soon noticed the helicopter and grew concerned. We immediately feared it may be for him," a neighbor told the Daily Mail, referencing the 76-year-old's history of health issues.

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. I still can't believe it.



A few weeks ago he was giving his final concert. I hope you came home, Ozzy ❤️pic.twitter.com/XLcxWz4MqC — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 22, 2025

Back to Birmingham: Ozzy's Last Stand

Despite Parkinson's disease and years of spinal issues, Ozzy was determined to end his career on his terms, with one final Birmingham show with the original Black Sabbath members.

His July 5 farewell performance capped months of preparation.

"He was in constant pain and had nurses tending to him around the clock," a source close to the family told The Sun. "But he was doing daily vocal training to get it right. This was his final encore."

His efforts succeeded. After performing "War Pigs" and "Iron Man," Ozzy ended with "Paranoid," the band's defining song. "Let's go crazy, come on!" he shouted to the roaring crowd. "You're all f******g special."

'He Was in Peace'

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.



We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.



Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Friends and family said Ozzy knew his time was short. He and Sharon returned to England in 2023 to spend his final days in familiar surroundings. "It was about creating peace and the best life possible together," a family friend told PEOPLE. "He was in peace."

In what would become his final interview, Osbourne described the farewell concert as a personal mission. "It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans," he told Radio X. "I had to go back to the beginning."

Osbourne died at home, surrounded by family. Survivors include Sharon, their children Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and three from a previous marriage.

Although Ozzy's immediate family has yet to announce funeral plans, in the past the rock legend had been vocal about the type of send-off he would have liked. In a 2011 interview, he explained that he didn't want a big somber memorial, but rather, one filled with gratitude.

"I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

He joked that he didn't care what music they played, "they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy" – but later added he'd love to hear The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" at the service.