Cardi B Details Emotional Hell During Pregnancy with Offset's Cheating: 'Our Baby Was Born Weighing Only 5 Lbs'

Cardi B launched into an emotional and unfiltered rant Tuesday night, alleging that Offset's infidelity during her pregnancy left her depressed, paranoid, and dangerously close to harming him.

During an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces chat on June 3, the Grammy-winning rapper reportedly said the stress caused by Offset's behavior not only affected her mental health but also had a physical impact on the baby she was carrying.

"It's more than the cheating," Cardi B said. "It's the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing with my head."

The Bronx-born artist, 32, opened up about the mental toll of her relationship with the Migos rapper, detailing how emotional exhaustion and paranoia consumed her during her pregnancy.

"I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. My baby came out five pounds," Cardi said.

"A healthy baby... but my baby came out five pounds because I couldn't eat, I was so depressed."

Cardi B said she was often terrified of waking up to new rumors about Offset's alleged infidelity. The "constant drama" left her feeling unstable and emotionally raw.

"It was getting to the point where I was going to end up going to jail because I was going to end up killing him," she admitted. "Seriously, with my own bare hands because it was getting too much."

She credited her management team and record label with intervening and encouraging her to seek professional help.

"I went to therapy, and I made an effort, and I found love again," Cardi B said.

Though she did not reveal when the cheating incidents occurred or confirm the current status of their relationship, Cardi said she had given Offset multiple chances before reaching her breaking point.

Just hours before Cardi's comments, Offset deactivated his social media accounts after posting a cryptic message in response to a viral photo of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs — Cardi's rumored new partner — wearing a hairstyle similar to one worn by Offset and Cardi's son, Wave.

aw hell nah pic.twitter.com/5zyamr4MCq — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) June 3, 2025

"Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out," Offset wrote in the now-deleted post. "Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad."

Offset, 33, has not publicly addressed Cardi's claims.

The couple, who married in 2017 and share two children, have had a tumultuous relationship marked by breakups and reconciliations.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown online about a final split between the two.