Cardi B Claims Offset Left Her With All Kids' Bills, Totals Six Figures

Cardi B is speaking out about her split from Offset, accusing her ex of leaving her to pay every single bill for their three children — and she says the total adds up to a shocking six figures.

In a live chat on X Spaces last Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper broke down the major expenses she claims Offset has not helped with since their separation.

"A whole year straight, you have left me with the kids' bills," Cardi said. "Y'all want to know what's the kids' bills? Start adding."

Cardi, 32, shares daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and baby girl Blossom, 8 months, with Offset, 33.

According to Cardi, just their transportation alone costs $10,000 a month, as the kids have a private driver who handles school drop-offs and activities, PageSix said.

Cardi B pointed out that school tuition has been another significant expense, noting that Kulture's education alone costs $45,000 a year, while Wave's is $35,000—costs she says she has covered on her own without any support.

Cardi B also shared that she spends $3,000 a week to have her cousin care for her older children, while paying Blossom's nanny $500 per day.

Tutoring and music lessons are also part of the expenses — with piano lessons alone running $300 per session, three times a week.

Cardi B reveals she spent $50k/month on her kids after Offset alleged she’s a “deadbeat mother”:



“I bust my a** for these kids […] You need some help. I give you some grace because you’re not mentally well.” pic.twitter.com/vM2ANNaizV — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 30, 2025

Cardi B Covers Full Cost of 24/7 Security for Kids

"My kids have a personal chef that comes from 7 am to 5 pm because people in my house don't have time to cook," she added.

Cardi also said she pays for full-time security to protect her kids due to past threats, especially towards Kulture.

According to People, Cardi B mentioned that she covers the full cost of having 24-hour security outside her home and claimed Offset hasn't contributed to those expenses.

Cardi B criticized Offset for being largely absent from their children's lives, mentioning that he has only seen their youngest, Blossom, a handful of times and hasn't spent time with any of the kids since March.

Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024 — her second time doing so — and reports surfaced last week that Offset is requesting spousal support and joint custody.

Cardi responded strongly, questioning his role as a father and saying, "Kiari, have I asked you for anything? You want spousal support so bad."