Brian McKnight Furious Over Brother's TikTok Post About Son Niko's Death

Singer Brian McKnight has spoken out against his brother, Claude McKnight, for sharing news of his estranged son Niko McKnight's death through a TikTok post.

Niko, 32, passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

On June 3, Brian McKnight, 55, addressed the situation in an Instagram video, calling his brother Claude's tribute "tasteless and self-centered," and saying it wasn't his place to share.

According to ENews, he accused Claude of using Niko's passing as an opportunity for attention. "He inserted himself and used Niko's death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity," Brian said.

Brian also expressed disappointment that the situation turned into what he called a "circus" and "a reality show type drama." He noted that while others posted publicly, he chose to travel to Maui for a private memorial to honor Niko.

"The last time Niko and I spoke, we offered him help," Brian shared. He said that a top oncologist and a team of specialists were ready to treat Niko at their home, but Niko and his mother, Julie McKnight, declined the offer.

On May 30, both Julie and Claude McKnight publicly announced the death of Niko McKnight.

Brian emphasized that despite their estranged relationship, the door to communication was open until the very end.

"There is great comfort in knowing God knows the TRUTH and the totality of the WHOLE story," he added.

In his TikTok tribute, Claude said, "I'm devastated at my nephew's passing." He urged viewers not to focus on the strained relationship between Brian and his children. "I don't know exactly what was going on... I just try to be as loving to each person as I can," he said.

Brian McKnight has had a troubled relationship with his older children for several years. In 2019, he explained they were estranged, not abandoned.

More recently, he called them a "product of sin," a statement Niko pushed back on before his death, accusing Brian of ongoing disrespect, NY Post said.

Niko had shared his cancer diagnosis earlier this year on Instagram, writing, "Your boy got the big C... things are looking better now than they were before." He asked for prayers and kept a hopeful tone.

Brian concluded his Instagram message by thanking supporters and expressing peace in knowing that Niko's suffering had ended. He stated, "The only judgment that matters is God's."