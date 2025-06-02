R&B Star Brian McKnight's Son Niko Dead at 32, Family Confirms

Brian McKnight's 32-year-old son, Cole Nikolas "Niko" McKnight, has died after spending the past two years battling cancer.

His family confirmed the sad news on May 30, a day after his death on May 29.

Niko's mother, Julie McKnight, announced his passing on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and describing the many meaningful roles he held within their family.

In her message, she added, "Nikolas was a self-taught artist of music and photography... His passing is an immeasurable loss."

The McKnight family has asked for privacy as they mourn, but also thanked the public for the support and love during this painful time.

Niko is survived by his wife, Carla, who stood by him through his cancer journey.

According to ENews, in January 2024, Niko posted about his diagnosis, writing, "Your boy got the big C... things are looking better now than they were before."

He credited his wife with helping him stay strong, calling her "a lifesaver."

Rest in paradise to Niko McKnight son of Brian McKnight who has passed away at the age of 32

Claude McKnight Honors Nephew Niko in Tearful Tribute

Claude McKnight, Niko's uncle and a member of the vocal group Take 6, paid tribute in a video posted to TikTok.

Fighting back tears, Claude remembered Niko as "quirky and curious and ridiculously talented."

He added, "Amazing singer, amazing guitar player. He had a great eye as a photographer. He was someone you always wanted to be around. It really sucks that he's no longer with us."

At this time, Brian McKnight has remained silent publicly about the passing of his son, Niko. The two had been estranged for several years.

In a 2019 YouTube video, Brian McKnight addressed his relationship with his children, explaining that while they were not in contact, it was due to estrangement rather than abandonment.

Tensions between Brian and his older children became public again in 2024 after a controversial Instagram comment where he referred to them as a "product of sin," AllHipHop said.

Niko later responded online, asking, "I'm evil??? That's wild."

Despite the family divide, Claude McKnight made it clear that Niko's life and legacy are what matter most. "This is about Niko," he said, urging others not to focus on the family's past conflicts.

Brian McKnight has experienced personal loss before, making this a second heartbreaking moment for the singer. In 2022, he and his wife Leilani mourned the loss of their infant son, Kekoa Matteo. They are currently raising their 2-year-old son Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr.