Brian McKnight Criticized for Ignoring Son's Death While Calling Kids 'Products of Sin'

Singer Brian McKnight is facing public backlash for his silence following the death of his estranged son, Niko McKnight, who died at age 32 after a two-year battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by Niko's uncle, Claude McKnight, in a heartfelt TikTok video shared earlier this week. Claude, a founding member of the Grammy-winning vocal group Take 6, remembered his nephew as an exceptionally talented and kind-hearted individual.

"I'm not going off the script or anything like that. I'm just gonna be raw with how I'm feeling," Claude said as quoted by AllHipHop. "Niko was one of those amazing kids who was quirky and curious and ridiculously talented. Amazing singer, an amazing guitar player, had a great eye as a photographer. He was one of those kids that, at least in my estimation, was somebody you always wanted to be around. And so it really sucks that he's no longer with us."

Claude emphasized that he wanted the focus to remain on celebrating Niko's life rather than highlighting long-standing familial issues.

"I wanted to post this about Niko, about his legacy, about how amazing he is – and not about what some of you may have heard about, you know, the family drama that has existed for quite some time in our family," he said.

Niko was the son of Brian McKnight and his ex-wife, Julie McKnight. The former couple also shares sons Brian Jr. and Clyde, and daughter Briana. In recent years, Brian McKnight had reportedly been estranged from all four of his older children.

Even though Claude publicly eulogized Niko, Brian McKnight still hasn't uttered a public peep yet about Niko's death. The silence has stirred outrage on social media, where fans and followers have slammed the R&B singer for not responding to the claims.

A lot of non-Black people’s complaints about Sinners are just anti-Blackness they’re trying to hide in plain sight. The criticisms don’t even end up making any sense. — Brian McKnight hate account (@foreverimbetter) June 1, 2025

Tbh, brian mcknight should be stoned. And im not being dramatic — Taurus Groove (@jiggyjayy2) June 1, 2025

Just came here to say: Brian McKnight can burn in hell. — Lucy ✨️ (@yourstruly_lucy) June 1, 2025

Trust and believe, Brian McKnight gon see it again on this side and the next. He gon get all of it back 🙂‍↕️ — Je(nelle) (@JenelleWrites) June 1, 2025

I hope people spit on Brian McKnight when they see him! He deserves it — ᔕᗩᗪIE ™️ (@sadieee_xoxo) June 1, 2025

Niko said in January 2024 that he had closed his cancer. Just three months later, Brian posted a video on Instagram referring to his four older children as a "product of sin," further deepening the rift with his estranged family.

As of Sunday, McKnight's social media accounts remain silent regarding Niko's passing.