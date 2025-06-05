Chris Martin's 2 Big Problems with Dakota Johnson And Why It Was Never Going to Work: 'She Was Devastated and In Tears'

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin have split for good after nearly eight years of an on-and-off romance, multiple sources confirm.

The couple, who began dating rumors in 2017 and were engaged for years, allegedly experienced irreconcilable differences that put their future together in doubt.

Relationship Struggles and Emotional Toll

A source close to the couple told Daily Mail their breakup "has been over for a long time," but they couldn't officially call it quits until now. The source said Johnson was "devastated" by the split, especially because of her close bond with Martin's two children from his previous marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much," the insider said. "Breakups aren't instant and they continued to breakup and makeup and sometimes things would work when they were away from each other, while they were working because absence makes the heart grow fonder, but then they'd get back together and little things just kept adding up to where they weren't right for each other anymore."

Another source told The US Sun that Johnson was "desperate" for the relationship to work, but often found herself in tears after their repeated splits. "Even some of Dakota's team would have to console her when they were apart and she could never move on," the insider said. "They really tried to work through their issues, but the age gap was often a problem and she'd expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life but they discussed it."

The Age Gap and Differing Future Plans

The 13-year age difference reportedly played a significant role in their issues, alongside conflicting desires about children. Johnson, 35, has publicly expressed openness to motherhood. In a 2024 interview with Bustle, she said, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

She also hoped to experience everything life has to offer, possibly even becoming a mother.

Martin, 48, who shares two children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, is said to be beyond childbearing age. These differences over the years exacerbated the strained relationship, the insider revealed.

"They made some beautiful memories as a family and it'll be hard for both of them to move on after such a long relationship but they will do it."