Chris Martin Clears the Air on Dakota Johnson Split Rumors: 'It Feels Right to Keep it Precious and Private'

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance is going strong amid ongoing split rumors.

The Coldplay frontman has subtly indicated that he and Johnson are maintaining a steady relationship while prioritizing privacy.

Martin declared his reluctance to dive into their relationship, respecting the "50 Shades of Gray" actress' independence to share her perspective. Despite this, he does make a point to mention, "It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything," the "Yellow" singer explained to Rolling Stone, "even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I'm not denying its power."

In the interview, the British rockstar made multiple references to his 35-year-old girlfriend and shared that they had recently enjoyed listening to Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour" album together.

Martin also described Johnson as one of his "best friends," mentioning her in the same breath as his children Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

The dad-of-two talked about themes of love, heartbreak, and romance influencing his work and how his musings on breakup songs began long before he experienced the difficulties of relationships.

"There's a part of me that's always been a bit heartbroken from the beginning," Martin admitted. "Maybe about the world, maybe just about the human condition."

He went on, "I don't care if it sounds pretentious, it's true. I've always had this deep joy mixed with a deep sadness."

Amid valuing their privacy, Martin and Johnson have openly expressed their affection for one another.

They wanted to shield their love story from public scrutiny, especially considering Martin's family background and Johnson's upbringing in the entertainment industry as the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," the "Madame Web" actress told Vanity Fair in 2022.

"We were all cool. Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don't want that in my life...It's better to be kind, and it's also really nice that everybody actually really loves each other and has each other's backs."

Rumors swirled fervently in August about the couple parting ways following their seven-year relationship. Nevertheless, Johnson's spokesperson promptly dispelled the speculations and set the record straight.

"They are happily together," they told People magazine in a statement.

