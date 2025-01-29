Chris Martin's Dad Proves He's Coldplay's No. 1 Fan By Recording Concert With His Flip Phone

Chris Martin's dad is proving that he is his son's No. 1 fan with an adorable concert moment that went viral.

Coldplay is set to continue their massive Music of the Spheres tour with several dates planned out for 2025. During their latest round of concerts on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, Martin's dad, Anthony Martin, showed up and was snapped filming his son on his flip phone.

In video captured by a fan on Instagram, Anthony can be seen using his phone to capture fans as they sing along to Coldplay. The caption for the post revealed that Anthony also received a fan gift for his son.

"He is not just Chris' (@coldplay) dad, he is everybody's dad in the band and the crew! He is THE DAD🌸 You will never forget him if you have met him. He also took one of the fans shawl which she had knitted for Chris❤️ more about him and his kindness later in the series of reels," the post began.

"I had such an honor to spend this precious time with him all this 2 days, dancing with him on the songs was just crazy amazing (best moments are never for the camera so what you see is lil 20%)❤️," the user shared.

The user also shared behind-the-scenes footage with Anthony as they appeared to be riding in a golf cart.

The news of Anthony attending the shows comes after it was announced that Coldplay had played the biggest stadium shows of the last century. The dates were the same ones that Anthony attended and a press release revealed that the shows were the biggest of the group's career.

Additionally, they set a world record for the biggest stadium shows of the 21st century with over 220,000 people showing for the two performances.

The Music of the Spheres tour began in 2022 and has since become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time and the highest-grossing rock tour ever and has grossed over $1 billion.