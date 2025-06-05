Russell Simmons Files $20M Lawsuit Against HBO Over Assault Allegations Doc

Russell Simmons has filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing HBO and the makers of the 2020 documentary "On the Record" of defamation.

He claims they ignored key evidence that he believes would have cleared his name.

Russell Simmons filed the lawsuit in Manhattan civil court, naming the documentary's filmmakers, HBO, and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery as those responsible.

Simmons claims the documentary, which features sexual assault and misconduct allegations from multiple women, "tremendously damaged" his reputation, RollingStone said.

"Despite voluminous support for Mr. Simmons in the form of credible information, persuasive evidence, and witness statements... the defendants simply disregarded it," Simmons' attorneys Imran Ansari and Carla DiMare said in a statement.

They allege that HBO and the filmmakers failed to consider evidence provided by well-known public figures and civil rights leaders.

The documentary "On the Record" first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before becoming available for streaming on HBO Max.

It focuses on several women, including former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, who accused Simmons of sexual assault. Simmons has denied all claims and says the film falsely portrays him.

Russell Simmons Claims HBO Ignored Key Evidence in Doc

His legal team argues that HBO and its executives — including WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey — were urged to review evidence, including polygraph results and testimony that countered the accusations. However, they claim those efforts were ignored.

"The film was not only released but has continued to be re-released globally," the lawsuit states, calling it defamatory and harmful. Simmons is also asking the court to remove the documentary from all HBO platforms.

In 2020, director Kirby Dick told Rolling Stone that Simmons was given a chance to participate in the film but declined.

Co-director Amy Ziering defended the project's credibility, stating, "We always do a very rigorous process of vetting."

She added that legal teams from Harpo, Apple, and their own production company reviewed the content, which was based on already-published stories in reputable outlets.

Russell Simmons' defamation lawsuit was filed after the standard one-year statute of limitations had already passed.

However, his attorneys argue that the global re-releases of the documentary may qualify as ongoing harm.

According to DailyNews, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. responded, saying the company stands by the filmmakers and "will vigorously defend against these unfounded allegations."

Simmons, the co-founder of Def Jam Records, has faced over 20 public accusations of sexual misconduct in recent years — allegations he continues to deny.