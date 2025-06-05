Leah Remini Reveals Why She Didn't Attend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding

Leah Remini is finally setting the record straight on why she wasn't at her longtime friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022.

Despite rumors that the two had fallen out, Remini made it clear that there was never any bad blood between them.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 54-year-old actress shared that she missed the Georgia wedding simply because she was busy moving her daughter, Sofia, into college.

"I have friends that are not in the business that are also meaningful," she said, explaining that her family responsibilities came first at that time.

Remini and Lopez have been close friends since 2004. Their bond grew stronger over the years, even when life got busy.

"Sometimes you don't talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn't mean the love is lost," Remini explained. "Friendships ebb and flow. That doesn't mean we're at odds."

Following their own divorces — Lopez from Affleck, and Remini from her husband Angelo Pagán — the two reconnected last year, US Magazine said.

Remini shared that they exchanged "loving messages of support," showing their friendship still stands strong, even after time apart.

More than a decade after breaking free from Scientology, the newly divorced actress is reflecting on how far she’s come and what the next chapter holds. Leah Remini shares why, on the verge of 55, she’s “just starting to live” exclusively here: https://t.co/WtL91x4gxN pic.twitter.com/YF0Hyk8RaU — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 4, 2025

Read more: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Nose Injury From AMAs Rehearsal Mishap

Remini Reflects on Lopez Bond and Life After Scientology

The two actresses have a long history together, including working on the 2018 film Second Act.

According to DailyMail, Remini has often credited Lopez for helping her through tough times, especially when she left the Church of Scientology in 2013.

Despite not being in daily contact now, Remini says that doesn't change the love or respect between them.

"I cherish my friendships, and not everybody is meant to be in your life in the way that they were," she said. "When you grow out of that person that you were, that doesn't mean that you are at odds with them."

While Remini hasn't been seen publicly with Lopez since 2021, she says she remains close with many of her friends, including Michelle Visage, Holly Robinson, Tisha Campbell, and Chelsea Handler.

These women, she shared, are her "lifeline" — friends who laugh, cry, and support each other through everything.

For Remini, friendships aren't about constant contact — they're about connection and trust, no matter the distance. Her decision to miss Lopez's wedding wasn't personal — it was just life happening, as it does for everyone.

"There's no drama," Remini added. "Just different seasons in life."