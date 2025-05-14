Jennifer Lopez Reveals Face Injury While Rehearsing for Award Show: 'So, This Happened'

Jennifer Lopez has given an update on her face after she suffered an injury while rehearsing for the American Music Awards.

The singer and dancer took to her Instagram Stories on May 13 where she shared pictures of her holding an ice pack over her eye in one while in another one a tiny cut can be seen across her nose.

"So...this happened," Lopez captioned one of the posts.

In another post, Lopez revealed that she sustained the facial injury while rehearsing for the American Music Awards, a show that she will be hosting when it airs later this month.

In another post to her Instagram Stories, Lopez shared an update on her condition and revealed that she had seen Dr. Diamond for her injury.

"A week later and a whole lotta ice and I'm good as new," Lopez revealed.

The American Music Awards are scheduled to take place on May 26 at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. Lopez is slated to return as the host for the program, a decade after last hosting the show in 2015.

Lopez was announced as the host in April with Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions, revealing that Lopez's "incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show."

The singer's time as the host comes as she and Ben Affleck have slashed the price of their former house. The former couple cut the price on their house by millions as they separate assets after their divorce.