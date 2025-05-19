Jennifer Lopez Reveals Nose Injury From AMAs Rehearsal Mishap

Jennifer Lopez is recovering after suffering a nose injury during rehearsals for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards.

The 55-year-old singer and actress shared the news with fans via Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, showing herself icing a cut on the bridge of her nose.

"So this happened during the AMAs rehearsals," Lopez wrote over a photo of her injury, revealing swelling and bruising near her eye.

According to JustJared, She later posted a follow-up image, smiling next to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice," she added.

Lopez is set to host and perform at this year's AMAs, airing live on May 26 from Las Vegas on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. This will mark her second time hosting the show, following her debut in 2015.

She is also a three-time AMA winner and the only woman to have a No. 1 film and a No. 1 album at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez hurt rehearsing for AMAs May 2025. You can really see her balding area too above her forehead.#JloUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/yeHVDQAmIp — Jlo Unfiltered (@these77389) May 14, 2025

J.Lo Recalls 2009 AMA Fall as She Prepares for 2025 Show

While Lopez didn't detail exactly how the injury occurred, she's no stranger to performance mishaps.

In 2009, during a live AMA performance of her song "Louboutins," Lopez slipped and fell while landing a dance move, TMZ said.

Reflecting on that moment years later, she told Ellen DeGeneres, "When I landed, my feet slipped. It was just one of those show moments, and I had to get back up."

This year's AMAs will include performances by top artists and an Icon Award presentation to a legendary singer.

Organizers have also promised a high-energy show featuring Lopez's signature mix of music, dance, and visuals.

Despite the injury, Lopez appears to be back in top form and ready to take the stage. Her quick recovery is credited to both her medical care and persistence.

Fans can expect a standout performance from the "Dance Again" star, who has taken the AMAs stage more than ten times in her career.

The 2025 American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions and supported by On the Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Top nominees this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey.