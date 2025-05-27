Jennifer Lopez Leaves the AMAs as Full Gay Icon: Pride, Politics, and a Vegas Residency Bombshell

Latina superstar Jennifer Lopez didn't just host the 2025 American Music Awards: she owned them. With a megawatt smile, eight outfit changes, and a surprise that set the internet ablaze, J.Lo closed out the night as only she can: a pop powerhouse, a political voice, and a certified gay icon.

And if you thought she was done, think again. Just moments after the final number, Lopez dropped two major revelations: she's headlining World Pride in Washington, D.C. this June — and she's officially returning to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency at Caesars Palace.

"They've Always Loved Me" and the Feeling Is Mutual

On the post-show carpet, Lopez spoke exclusively to Variety about her deep ties to the LGBTQ+ community. "The people in my family — my aunts, my siblings — it's something that's very close to my heart," she said. "I've always loved my gay audience. They are so good to me. It is my honor to perform at Pride, and I cannot wait."

This June, J.Lo will headline World Pride 2025 in D.C., a global celebration marking 50 years of Capital Pride. The event, scheduled for June 6–7, is already stacked with performers like Kim Petras, Troye Sivan, and RuPaul — but Lopez's performance is shaping up to be the centerpiece.

"I'm really trying to craft a beautiful, exciting show — to have fun and just live and dance," she told Variety. "We are the arbiters of our own life, and we get to be free. Nobody can take that away from us."

Politics, Pride, and Personal Stakes

Lopez didn't shy away from addressing the political moment, especially amid growing fears within the LGBTQ+ community under the return of Trump-era policies. Asked if she was worried about recent attacks on queer rights, her answer was swift: "Absolutely. And that's why I think it's important to show up for these things at these times, for sure."

Jennifer Lopez on performing at WorldPride and being a strong ally. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/MTb1d6MPpF — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2025

The Trump administration's second term has ushered in a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ regulations, including Executive Order 14168, which redefines gender as binary in federal policy. Advocates warn it could impact everything from healthcare protections to education.

For Lopez, the stakes are personal. Her late aunt, Myrza, was openly gay — and her journey left a mark on the singer. Lopez also has publicly supported her child, Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, often referring to them lovingly as one of her "niblings." Her LGBTQ+ allyship isn't a headline — it's home.

Viva Las Vegas... Again

As if her Pride announcement wasn't enough, Lopez also confirmed her long-rumored return to the Strip. Her new show, Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, kicks off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with back-to-back New Year's Eve shows on December 30 and 31, followed by additional dates in January and March 2026.

Presale begins June 5, just ahead of her Pride performance. The residency marks a comeback after Lopez canceled her This Is Me... Live tour earlier this year. But judging from the AMAs buzz, fans are ready for the reinvention.

The AMAs Moment Heard Around the World

Lopez's AMAs hosting gig was nothing short of theatrical: a 6-minute medley of 23 iconic tracks (yes, she fit in Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny), explosive visuals, mouth kisses with her dancers, and a parade of custom looks — including a now-viral backless jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.