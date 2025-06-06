Chris Martin Urges Fans to Watch Dakota Johnson's Film Days Before Ending Relationship

Just days before news broke of their split, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin showed public support for longtime partner Dakota Johnson in a heartfelt moment on stage.

During Coldplay's concert in Stanford, California on June 1, Martin ended the show with a warm message that surprised fans:

"Thank you so much everybody. Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don't forget to go see Materialists! We love you!" he told the crowd, referencing Johnson's upcoming film.

Johnson, 35, stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in "Materialists," a romantic comedy from A24 set to hit theaters on June 13.

Only three days later, on June 4, multiple outlets reported that Martin, 48, and Johnson had ended their nearly eight-year relationship. A source close to the couple told People that this time, "it feels final."

The pair had faced on-and-off relationship rumors for years, though they often appeared supportive of each other.

Chris Martin gave Dakota Johnson's new movie a public shout-out just days before their breakup



Click ⬇️https://t.co/zvUC0qZoCs — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 5, 2025

Dakota Johnson Spotted Without Ring Before Split From Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson showed her support by attending Chris Martin's Coldplay concerts during their 2024 summer tour.

According to JustJared, earlier this year, the couple was also seen holding hands during a temple visit in Mumbai, India.

Back in March 2024, the couple's engagement was confirmed, and insiders shared that they planned to include Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and children Apple and Moses in their future wedding.

Johnson and Paltrow were reportedly very close, and Martin had praised how well Johnson fit into his family.

But cracks in the relationship began to show. In recent months, Johnson was seen without her engagement ring in both Los Angeles and New York, sparking speculation.

While her rep denied breakup rumors in August 2024, saying the couple was "happily together," that no longer appears to be the case.

Despite the end of their romance, Martin's shout-out for "Materialists" seemed like a final gesture of love and support.

The timing has added a bittersweet layer for fans, many of whom admired their quiet and seemingly respectful relationship.

Martin and Johnson first began dating in late 2017, two years after his divorce from Paltrow.