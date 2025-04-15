Chris Martin has spoken quite candidly about his battle with depression and the ways he manages to improve his mood, including the favorite artist who has been helping him get through the blues.

The Coldplay lead singer, 48, has been touring the world with the Music of the Spheres World Tour since 2022. While that is a dream come true for any aspiring artist out there, it is not a walk in the park for Martin. The renowned singer admitted that being on the road can sometimes leave him feeling down.

However, he recently shared some of the methods he uses to stay positive—and hopes that others might also benefit from trying them out.

Speaking to fans via Instagram after a show in Hong Kong on Monday, Martin said, "Lately, I've noticed a few people, including myself, going through a bit of depression, so I wanted to share some things that have been helping me—both while on tour and in everyday life—in case they might help you too."

Among his suggestions, he mentioned "freeform writing," a practice where you write whatever comes to mind for twelve minutes and then dispose of it. "That really helps," he said.

He also credited transcendental meditation and a technique called proprioception—which involves body movement to help regulate brain function—as valuable tools. Martin gave a special mention to Jim Costello and his Costello Method, especially for its benefits to young people with ADHD or autism.

Other things that help boost his mood, he said, include The Oxygen Advantage by Patrick G. McKeown, psychedelic music produced at Johns Hopkins, and the film Sing Sing. He also gave a shout-out to musical artist Chloe Qisha, saying, "Her music makes me happy."

As he panned his camera across a public square with people dancing, Martin added, "Maybe dancing too. These are some of the things that help me feel grateful and happy to be alive."

Coldplay fans still have time to catch the band on tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in London on September 8, after an impressive 225-date run.

Qisha, a London-based singer, originally from Malaysia, is gaining recognition with her track 21st Century Cool Girl, which she describes as "an ode to my teenage self," She recently reflected on the insecurities and emotional rollercoaster of young love to BBC.

Chloe jokes that her success arrived at just the right time—after her brain had a chance to "fully develop."

"If it had come any earlier, I probably would've sabotaged it," she said.

Chloe dropped her debut self-titled EP in November and has been steadily putting out new music ever since.

She admits her path into music was "a little bit backwards," as she initially pursued a psychology degree before diving fully into songwriting.

It was during university that she began writing her songs, sparked by posting cover songs on YouTube—which eventually inspired her to explore music more seriously.