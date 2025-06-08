Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Says He Ignored Please to Stop: 'I Felt So Disgusted With Myself'

An emotional testimony from one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriends brought tears and gasps to the courtroom Friday, as she described how the music mogul allegedly ignored her pleas to stop arranging sexually abusive encounters during their relationship.

The woman, known only as "Jane" to protect her identity, returned to the stand during the fifth week of Combs' federal sex trafficking trial.

She described how what began as a romantic birthday dinner in Miami in 2023 turned into what she called a "freak-off" — a term used to describe nights when Combs allegedly arranged for her to have sex with male escorts, often without her full consent.

According to RollingStone, Jane said she initially hoped for a peaceful night together. "He told me a male escort was coming. I just gulped," she testified.

She said she had protested in the past, but Combs brushed her off. "I just accepted it."

The night escalated quickly. Jane said she tried to ask the first man to wear a condom, but Combs grew angry. "You better not ask for a fucking condom," she recalled him saying. Though he eventually allowed it, Jane said Combs looked at her with "disgust" and disappointment.

“Back in tears.” Jane returns to the stand in the Diddy trial, recounting graphic abuse and breaking down as she describes alleged “freak-offs” that lasted for hours. pic.twitter.com/swNC2rF0af — Merit Street (@MeritStreet) June 6, 2025

Victim Says Diddy Used Wealth to Control and Exploit Her

Later, after moving to a suite decorated for her birthday, two more men arrived for sexual acts that went on into the next morning.

"It felt even more abusive because it was my birthday," Jane said through sobs. "I didn't want to do it."

Despite her repeated texts and pleas asking Combs to stop the hotel nights, she said he ignored or dismissed her concerns.

"It's hurting me," she wrote in one message. "It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself." Combs' reply, according to her, was: "Girl, stop."

Even after their relationship appeared to cool, Jane testified that Combs continued paying her $10,000 monthly rent — part of a so-called "love contract," USA Today said. When asked in court who still pays her rent, Jane answered simply: "Sean."

Prosecutors say Combs used his wealth to control Jane, citing texts in which he referenced the home and cosmetic work he paid for.

"Look at the roof over your head and that pretty smile," he once texted her, pushing her to comply with another encounter.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting people for prostitution.

He has shown little emotion in court, even as Jane broke down while recounting how often she was left feeling humiliated and used.